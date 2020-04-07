Navy hospital ship crew in NY positive for COVID-19

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – A crew member onboard a navy hospital ship docked in New York City tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to a report Tuesday.

ABC News cited a statement by the U.S. Navy that said the USNS Comfort member tested Monday and was put under isolation.

"There is no impact to Comfort's mission, and this will not affect the ability for Comfort to receive patients," the statement read. "The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board."

The news came one day after U.S. President Donald Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed COVID-19 patients would be treated aboard the Comfort with 1,000 additional beds to relieve crowded hospital systems.

It added that those who had contact with the sick member also tested and no virus was detected but they would remain under isolation out of an abundance of caution.

Trump announced last month that the ship would be deployed to New York City harbor to help efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the running tally of Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, coronavirus-related fatalities in New York state neared the 5,000 mark, making the state epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.

Densely-populated New York City is the hardest hit, comprising more than half of the state's infections. The city has seen 72,181 confirmed infections and 3,485 deaths.

The U.S. leads all countries worldwide with 368,500 confirmed cases.

The novel coronavirus has spread to over 184 countries or regions since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.