NBA: 4 Turkish players on early-entry draft list

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Four Turkish players are among over 200 early-entry candidates for the 2020 NBA draft, according to the final list published by the association late on Tuesday night.

The NBA announced 205 players – 163 players from colleges and other educational institutions and 42 international players – have applied as early-entry candidates.

The four Turkish players among these are Berke Atar, who plays for KK MZT Skopje in Macedonia; Sehmus Hazer of Turkish club Teksut Bandirma; Yigitcan Saybir of Turkish side Anadolu Efes; and Omer Faruk Yurtseven from Georgetown University in the US.

"Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the Draft by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing 10 days prior to the 2020 NBA Draft," the NBA said in a statement.

The 2020 NBA draft is scheduled to be held at the Barclays Center in New York on June 25.