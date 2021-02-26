NBA All-Star: Sabonis replaces Durant amid injury

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The Indiana Pacers' Lithuanian power forward Domantas Sabonis was named Friday as a replacement for superstar Kevin Durant in the 2021 NBA-All Star Game because of a hamstring strain.

"Indiana Pacers forward @Dsabonis11 [Domantas Sabonis] has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured [Brooklyn] Nets Forward Kevin Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star," the NBA All-Star said on Twitter.

Sabonis will make his second All-Star appearance.

Meanwhile, the Nets said Durant needs extra time to pull through the injury.

"After a routine follow-up MRI on his left hamstring, it was determined that Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will require an additional recovery period that will result in him remaining out through the NBA All-Star break," the Nets said.

The NBA said Durant has been suffering from a "left hamstring strain" that has sidelined him in the last six games.

Following Durant's exit, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was elevated from the reserves list to the NBA All-Star starters.

"Durant will be replaced in the starter pool for the NBA All-Star Draft by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was selected as an All-Star reserve," NBA said.

"According to NBA rules, an injured All-Star Game starter is replaced in the starter pool for the NBA All-Star Draft by the All-Star reserve from the same conference and of the same position group who received the highest ranking in the voting for All-Star starters," it added.

The All-Star Game will be held March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.