NBA: Brooklyn Nets player 'not to play this season'

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Kevin Durant of Brooklyn Nets, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year, will not play the remaining 2019-20 season, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski claimed on Sunday.

“Guys, Kevin Durant’s not coming back to the Nets this year, that’s not happening, they’re not playing him,” Wojnarowski said on an ESPN podcast.

Having two NBA titles with an average of 27 points, Durant has grabbed 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his career so far.

The 31-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in March, however, the Nets have announced he was free from virus symptoms in April.

Like countless other sports tournaments and leagues, the NBA season was suspended in March over virus fears. It may resume in the near future; the date however, has not been announced yet.