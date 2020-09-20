NBA: Celtics beat Heat, avoid 0-3 hole

By Satuk Bugra Kutlugun

ANKARA (AA) – The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 117-106 to avoid a 0-3 series deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals, behind their star players' performances.

Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart all scored 20-plus to give the Celtics new life in the series.

The Miami Heat, up 2-0 in the series before the game, were on the verge of dragging their opponents into a 3-0 hole but unable to do so as the Celtics this time did not let their strong first half showing go to waste.

For the Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, rookie Tyler Herro scored 22 but could not avoid the loss.

The 2020 NBA Playoffs continue in Orlando, where Disney Sports Complex is located, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.