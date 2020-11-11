NBA: Celtics mourn their legend Heinsohn

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Boston Celtics' legendary player and former head coach Tommy Heinsohn died late Tuesday at the age of 86, the NBA franchise said.

"We take this time to celebrate Tommy Heinsohn's life and legacy, and to share in the sorrow of his passing with his family, friends, and fans. As long as there are the Boston Celtics, Tommy’s spirit will remain alive," the Celtics said on Twitter.

"This is a devastating loss. Tommy was the ultimate Celtic," the team's ownership group said and adding that "he will be remembered forever."

Born in 1934 in New Jersey, Heinsohn was the 1957 NBA Rookie of the Year and an active player in 1956-1965.

Heinsohn was one of the club's icons, playing for the Celtics for 9 seasons and coached the Eastern Conference franchise in 1969-1978.

Former Celtics member Heinsohn won 10 NBA titles, he claimed 8 as a player and 2 as a head coach.

The Celtics honored him by retiring his no. 15 jersey in 1965.