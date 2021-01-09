NBA: Celtics star Tatum expected to enter quarantine

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The Boston Celtics' All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is set to be isolated for at least 10 days, an NBA insider reported on Saturday.

"Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum is expected to enter quarantine and miss 10-to-14 days due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium," Shams Charania said on Twitter.

The 22-year-old has been a Celtic since 2017 as Boston drafted him in the first round.

Tatum averaged 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 NBA season started late December.

The Celtics will take on Miami Heat on Sunday in TD Garden, Boston.

– Sixers set to play with 7 players

The Philadelphia 76ers have been preparing to play against the Denver Nuggets with seven healthy players in a Saturday NBA match.

"… The Sixers are preparing to play with seven players vs. Denver today," another NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday tweeted.

Wojnarowski said that the 76ers forward Mike Scott will warm up "but is unlikely to play today".

Scott has to wear the uniform to sit on the 76ers bench, otherwise, it will be a forfeit for the Eastern Conference team.