NBA: Clippers, head coach Doc Rivers part ways

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Los Angeles Clippers and head coach Doc Rivers parted ways following a disappointing playoff performance.

"Thank you Clipper Nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise," the 58-years-old head coach said in a Twitter post late Monday.

"When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organization. While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won't be able to see them all through. Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support.''

After appointing as a head coach in 2013, the Clippers posted a 356-208 win/loss regular-season record under Rivers.

This season, the Clippers disappointed their fans in the playoffs. The Clippers failed to reach the Western Conference Finals after they blew a 3-1 lead against the Nuggets in the Conference semifinals.