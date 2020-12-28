NBA: Dinwiddie to miss rest of season over ACL injury

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will miss the remaining 2020-2021 season due to a knee injury, according to sports reporter Shams Charania.

“Brooklyn Nets starter Spencer Dinwiddie has suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee,” Charania of The Athletic website said on Twitter Monday.

The 27-year-old guard is expected to return ahead of the next season. He has been playing for the Nets since 2016.

Separately, the Golden State Warriors were dismayed after their center suffered a serious injury.

Marquese Chriss, 23, will miss the rest of the season over a broken right fibula, Charania said.