NBA fiesta causes arrests, vandalism in Los Angeles

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – Multiple people were arrested and tens of buildings were damaged in Los Angeles during celebrations on Monday after the city's largest sports franchise won its first NBA title in a decade.

A total of 76 individuals were arrested for vandalism, assault on police officers and failure to disperse, after a crowd of more than 1,000 flocked around the Los Angeles Lakers' homecourt Staples Center in downtown after Sunday night's victory.

"Unruly individuals mixed within the crowd began throwing glass bottles, rocks, and other projectiles at officers," the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a statement.

"A larger portion of the group broke off and began vandalizing businesses while continuing to engage in violent behavior, some aimed at responding officers."

The LAPD said three individuals were injured by munitions fired by police officers, while eight officers got injured. More than 30 buildings and establishments were damaged by the crowd, in addition to a city bus.

"Vandalism of businesses and public places, and causing harm to our officers will not be tolerated," Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti wrote on Twitter.

There were also reports of spray-painting graffiti and looting in downtown.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Orlando, Florida, where playoff games were played since August due to COVID-19, to win their first NBA championship since 2010, and clinch their 17th title in franchise history.