NBA: Heat win Game 5 in NBA Finals

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – The Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 late Friday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to force a Game 6.

The Eastern Conference champions now trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series against the Western champions in Orlando, Florida where games resumed in August after the season was suspended in March due to COVID-19.

Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished 11 assists and had five steals in a triple-double performance for the Heat, while Duncan Robinson added 26 points with 5 boards and 2 assists.

Three-time champion LeBron James scored 40 points for the Lakers, to go along with 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Anthony Davis added 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, steals and blocks apiece.

Danny Green, who managed 8 points in more than 23 minutes on the court, missed an open three-point shot in the final seconds.

Game 6 will be played Sunday at 7.30 p.m. EDT (1130 GMT).