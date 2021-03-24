NBA: Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball undergoes wrist surgery

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Charlotte Hornets' rookie point guard LaMelo Ball underwent surgery to address a fracture in his right wrist, the NBA franchise said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old was operated on by Dr. Michelle Carlson in a New York hospital.

"Ball’s wrist will be immobilized and he will be reevaluated in four weeks," the Hornets added.

The American player was injured during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 20.

The no. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.