NBA: Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother dies due to coronavirus

By Fatih Erel

ISTANBUL (AA) – The mother of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns died as a result of the coronavirus, the team announced on Monday.

"Jackie was many things to many people – a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend," the team said in the statement on Monday.

In March, Jacqueline Cruz had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Over 23,000 people in the U.S. have died from the novel coronavirus, according to the data of Johns Hopkins University on Monday.

The running tally counted 23,070 fatalities and 572,169 confirmed infections, while 42,324 people have recovered from the disease.

The U.S. is the country with the highest number of cases and deaths worldwide, followed by Italy and Spain in both tallies.