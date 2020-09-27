NBA: Lakers advance to 1st NBA Finals in decade

By Satuk Bugra Kutlugun

ANKARA (AA) – The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets 117-107 late Saturday winning the Western Conference Finals series 4-1 and advancing to the first NBA Finals since 2010.

LeBron James scored 38 points, including 9 straight points in the fourth quarter to close out the game, had 16 rebounds and 10 assist for a triple-double.

Anthony Davis scored 27 points. Danny Green and Alex Caruso chipped in with 11 points each in the victory.

LeBron James joined an elite-company as to become the fourth player in NBA history to appear in 10 or more NBA Finals. The other three players are Bucks and Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and two Boston Celtics greats, Bill Russell and Sam Jones.

The Lakers will now wait for the Eastern Conference Finals matchup (Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat) to be concluded. The Heat currently lead the series 3-2.