NBA: Lakers move to Western Conference semifinals

ANKARA (AA) – The Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the Western Conference semifinals after beating the Portland Trail Blazers 131-122 late Saturday.

Lakers won the series 4-1 with this victory.

Anthony Davis scored 43 points for the Lakers while LeBron posted a triple double with 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

On the losing side, CJ McCollum added 36 points, while veteran forward Carmelo Anthony produced 27 points.

Blazers' all-star guard Damian Lillard was sidelined over a knee injury.

– Bucks move to Eastern Conference semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 118-104 to qualify for the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Having produced 28 points and 17 rebounds, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to win the series 4-1 against the Magic.

Khris Middleton also scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Buck.

Nicola Vucevic produced 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Evan Fournier added 18 points for the Magic.

The Bucks will take on the Miami Heat in the second round.

– Rockets beat Thunder 114-80

The Houston Rockets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder with a score of 114-80 to take a 3-2 lead in game five.

James Harden scored 31 points and Robert Covington played with 22 points and 7 rebounds.

On the losing side, Dennis Schroder came off the bench to add 19 points.

Results

Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers: 131-122 (Lakers win series 4-1)

Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic: 118-104 (Bucks win series 4-1)

Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder: 114-80 ( Rockets lead 3-2)