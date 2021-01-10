NBA: LaMelo Ball becomes youngest to post triple-double

By Satuk Bugra Kutlugun

ANKARA (AA) – Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball has become the youngest NBA player in history to post a triple-double.

The Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday, when Ball racked up 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The No. 3 Draft pick of 2020 — at 19 years and 140 days of age — bested Markelle Fultz, whose record in April 2018 dates from when he was 19 years and 317 days old.

Ball shot 9/13 from the field, including 3/5 from the three-point line and was instrumental in the win. The Hornets' Terry Rozier, 23 points, and PJ Washington, 22 points, accompanied Ball in the scoring column.

For the visiting Hawks, five players scored in double digits led by Cam Reddish, who scored 21, but they came up short.

With the win the Hornets improved to 5 wins and 5 losses, while the Hawks dropped to 4 wins and 5 losses.

– Short-handed Sixers lose to Nuggets

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Philadelphia 76ers had to play with a total of 7 players against the Denver Nuggets, last season's Western Conference finalists.

The 76ers showed up with eight players, but Mike Scott did not dress out and stayed on the bench to become the eighth player for the team to avoid a forfeit.

The Nuggets beat the Sixers 115-103, improving to 4 wins and 5 losses in the season, while the Sixers dropped to 7 wins and 3 losses, but still continue to lead the Eastern Conference.

Saturday results:

Philadelphia 76ers – Denver Nuggets: 103-115

Indiana Pacers – Phoenix Suns: 117-125

Washington Wizards – Miami Heat: 124-128

Charlotte Hornets – Atlanta Hawks: 113-105

Milwaukee Bucks – Cleveland Cavaliers: 100-90

Minnesota Timberwolves – San Antonio Spurs: 122-125 (overtime)

Dallas Mavericks – Orlando Magic: 112-98

Sacramento Kings – Portland Trail Blazers: 99-125

*First team home team