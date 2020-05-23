NBA legend Ewing contracts coronavirus

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – NBA's legendary player Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones," Ewing, 57, said on Twitter early Saturday.

Ewing was a New York Knicks star, playing for the franchise for 15 seasons (1985-2000).

He has been coaching Georgetown University men's basketball team Georgetown Hoyas since 2017.

Before the 1985 NBA draft, Ewing had played for Georgetown while in college.

The Knicks' ex-center appeared in the NBA All-Star for 11 times.

In 2003, the Eastern Conference team retired Ewing's no. 33 jersey to honor their veteran.

After a 15-year-spell at the Knicks, Ewing joined the Seattle SuperSonics in 2000, then ended his NBA career at the Orlando Magic once the 2001-2002 season finished.

During his 17-season NBA career, Ewing averaged 21 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Separately Ewing was a two-time gold medalist with the US national team in the Olympic Games, 1984 Los Angeles and 1992 Barcelona.