NBA: Los Angeles Lakers seal 5th consecutive win

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-112 in overtime thanks to LeBron James' triple-double late Monday.

LeBron played with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists to record his third triple-double of this season.

Dennis Schroder scored 19 points while Montrezl Harrell added 21 points and Wesley Matthews came off the bench to produce 16 points for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma posted a double-double with 11 points and ten rebounds.

For the losing side, Gilgeous-Alexander produced 29 points, ten assists, and seven rebounds. Darius Bazley finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Hamidou Diallo played with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

After recording the fifth successive win, the Lakers are second in the Western Conference with 19 wins and six losses, while the Thunder have ten victories and thirteen defeats to be in the 14th place in the same conference.

*Results:

Charlotte Hornets – Houston Rockets: 119-94

Memphis Grizzlies – Toronto Raptors: 113-128

Chicago Bulls – Washington Wizards: 101-105

Dallas Mavericks – Minnesota Timberwolves: 127-122

San Antonio Spurs – Golden State Warriors: 105-100

Phoenix Suns – Cleveland Cavaliers: 119-113

Denver Nuggets – Milwaukee Bucks: 112-125

Los Angeles Lakers – Oklahoma City Thunder: 119-112 (overtime)

*First team home team