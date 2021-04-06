NBA: McLemore set to join Lakers until rest of season

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Ben McLemore and the Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement for the rest of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic on Tuesday.

"Free agent Ben McLemore has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell," Charania posted on Twitter.

The 27-year-old McLemore played with 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for the Houston Rockets this season.

Separately, the LA Clippers have signed center DeMarcus Cousins, 30, on a 10-day contract.