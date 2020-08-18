NBA: Mitchell's 57 not enough for Jazz against Nuggets

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 57 points Monday as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Utah Jazz 135-125 in overtime in the first round game of the playoffs.

Canadian guard Jamal Murray scored 36 points and nine assists in the game at HP Field House, as Serbian forward Nikola Jokic completed a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Mitchell’s 57 points, nine rebounds and seven assists fell short in the historic performance.

It was the third-most points scored in a playoff game in NBA history behind legends Michael Jordan’s 63 and Elgin Baylor's 61.

Australian guard Joe Ingles scored 19 points, had six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz.

The Nuggets lead the first-round series 1-0.

– Doncic sets playoff debut record

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 118-110 at the AdventHealth Arena.

The Mavericks's Slovenian star Luka Doncic scored 42 points, had nine assists and seven rebounds to break an NBA record for the highest point total in a debut.

Two Clippers had a double-double. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and 12 rebounds and Ivica Zubac helped his team with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

– Results

Denver Nuggets – Utah Jazz: 135-125 (overtime)

Los Angeles Clippers – Dallas Mavericks: 118-110

Toronto Raptors – Brooklyn Nets: 134-110

Boston Celtics – Philadelphia 76ers: 109-101