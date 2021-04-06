NBA: Nets defeat Knicks 114-112 behind Irving's 40

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The Brooklyn Nets won against the New York Knicks 114-112 on Monday to top the NBA Eastern Conference.

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving scored 40 points and produced seven assists to dominate the game in Brooklyn.

In addition to Irving, Nets forward Jeff Green scored 23 points and Joe Harris tallied 16 points and eight rebounds.

James Harden – another Nets guard – had to go off in the first quarter due to right "hamstring tightness."

The Knicks was led by RJ Barrett, who scored 22 points, while Reggie Bullock added 21 points.

Julius Randle made a triple-double for the Knicks with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Nets earned their 35th win in the regular season to be on top of the East. They had 16 losses.

New York are in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference, having a 25-26 win/loss record.

– Dallas beat West leaders Utah

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz 111-103 at home.

Mavericks' Slovenian star Luka Doncic tallied 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Dallas' Dorian Finney-Smith scored 23 points, Jalen Brunson had 20, Josh Richardson bagged 17, while Tim Hardaway Jr. racked up 16 against Utah.

The Jazz's top scorer was Mike Conley as the point guard scored 28 points. Conley made seven assists as well.

Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 points each for the Jazz.

Utah's French center Rudy Gobert scored 14 points and got 15 rebounds.

The Jazz have a 38-12 win/loss record to lead the West this season.

Another Western Conference franchise, the Mavericks are now in the seventh position in the standings. Dallas won 28 games but lost 21 others.

– *Results:

Brooklyn Nets – New York Knicks: 114-112

Toronto Raptors – Washington Wizards: 103-101

Dallas Mavericks – Utah Jazz: 111-103

Minnesota Timberwolves – Sacramento Kings: 116-106

Oklahoma City Thunder – Detroit Pistons: 108-132

San Antonio Spurs – Cleveland Cavaliers: 101-125

Houston Rockets – Phoenix Suns: 130-133

*First team home team