NBA: New York Knicks beat Orlando Magic 91-84

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – New York Knicks beat Orlando Magic 91-84 Monday thanks to Julius Randle's 21 points and RJ Barrett's 22 points.

In addition to Randle's 21 points and 17 rebounds, RJ Barrett produced 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks.

Elfrid Payton played with 12 points and Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to add 11 points for the Knicks.

For the Magic, Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Magic.

Also, Aaron Gordon produced 18 points and 17 rebounds while Terrence Ross scored 19 points.

After recording a second successive win, the Knicks improved to 7-8.

The Magic have six wins and eight defeats so far.

– Lillard, Durant named Players of Week

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were named the Players of the Week in their conferences for Week 4.

Lillard played with 30.3 points and 7.3 assists to be selected as Western Conference Player of the Week.

Durant was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after he averaged 34 points and 8 assists.