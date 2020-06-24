NBA: Nuggets star Jokic tests positive for coronavirus

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in his home country, an NBA insider said.

"Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus in Serbia and his return to the U.S. is temporarily delayed. He’s been asymptomatic since testing positive last week," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter late Tuesday.

Wojnarowski added that the 25-year-old center "is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week"

In order to travel, Jokic has to test negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Serbian national was selected for the NBA All-Stars in 2019 and 2020.

In the Serbian capital Belgrade this month to see a basketball game, he was seen in close quarters with his friend Novak Djokovic, the world famous tennis star, ignoring social distancing.

Djokovic on Tuesday announced his own positive diagnosis, along with his wife’s, saying: ''I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.''