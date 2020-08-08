NBA: Philadelphia 76ers beat Orlando Magic 108-101

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Orlando Magic 108-101 to record the third consecutive win in the NBA late Friday.

Tobias Harris posted 23 points and 15 rebounds while Joel Embiid had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead the 76ers win against the Magic.

Alec Burks came off the bench to add 22 points as Al Horford scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

For the losing side, Evan Fournier produced 22 points and Nikola Vucevic posted double with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The 76ers recorded a third win in a row with this victory.

Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic became the last two teams to clinch playoff spots in the Eastern Conference following Friday's results.

– Results in the NBA

San Antonio Spurs – Utah Jazz: 119-111

Memphis Grizzlies – Oklahoma City Thunder: 121-92

Brooklyn Nets – Sacramento Kings: 119-106

Philadelphia 76ers – Orlando Magic: 108-101

New Orleans Pelicans – Washington Wizards: 118-107

Toronto Raptors – Boston Celtics: 100-122