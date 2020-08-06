NBA: Porter stays hot as Nuggets overcome Spurs

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – A second straight 30-point haul for Michael Porter Jr. helped the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Denver won 132-126 as Porter notched up 30 points and 15 rebounds, along with 25 points and 11 assists for Nikola Jokic and 22 points for Jerami Grant.

For the Spurs, Rudy Gay was the highest scorer on the night, racking up 24 points after coming off the bench.

The Nuggets are now third in the Western Conference with 45 wins and 23 losses, while the Spurs are in 10th place with 29 wins and 38 losses.

– Complete NBA results:

Memphis Grizzlies – Utah Jazz: 115-124

Denver Nuggets – San Antonio Spurs: 132-126

Philadelphia 76ers – Washington Wizards: 107-98

Oklahoma City Thunder – Los Angeles Lakers: 105-86

Toronto Raptors – Orlando Magic: 109-99

Brooklyn Nets – Boston Celtics: 115-149