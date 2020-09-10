NBA: Raptors beat Celtics in double overtime thriller

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Toronto Raptors defeated Boston Celtics 125-122 in double overtime to tie the series 3-3 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Raptors had the chance to win the game in the final seconds of the regular time and first overtime, but they came up short.

Raptors' Kyle Lowry was the highest scorer of the game with 33 points and eight rebounds.

Norman Powell came off the bench to add 23 points, while Fred VanVleet scored 21 points and nine rebounds.

Also, OG Anunoby posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

For the losing side, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum made a double-double.

Brown scored 31 points and 16 rebounds, while Tatum produced 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Marcus Smart managed to rack up a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists but his efforts were not enough.

Game 7 will be played on Friday.

– Clippers defeat Nuggets to have 3-1 lead in Game 4

Los Angeles Clippers beat Denver Nuggets 96-85 to lead 3-1 in the playoff series.

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard made a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Montrezl Harrell came off the bench to add 15 points, while Lou Williams played with 12 points.

For the Nuggets, Serbian star Nikola Jokic posted a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Jamal Murray helped his team with 18 points and seven assists, but could not avoid loss and the Nuggets are now facing elimination.