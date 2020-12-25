NBA reports two coronavirus cases

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The US National Basketball Association said Thursday that two players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Of the 558 players tested for COVID-19 since Dec. 16, two new players have returned confirmed positive tests," the NBA said in a statement.

In accordance with health protocols, those who test positive should stay in quarantine until they are cleared of the virus.

The 2020-21 NBA campaign has started this week with a new regular season format.

Since the 2019-20 NBA season ended late due to the pandemic, the 2020-21 season started in December rather than October.

The coronavirus had forced organizers to adopt a reduced 72-game schedule for this season.

There were 82 regular season games for each NBA franchise in previous years.