NBA: Sixers claim 127-101 away victory over Wizards

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Philadelphia 76ers clinched a 127-101 road win against the Washington Wizards in NBA action on Saturday.

Cameroonian center Joel Embiid was the Sixers’ top scorer, with 23 points and seven rebounds at Washington's Capital One Arena.

Turkish-born Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton came off the bench to rack up 18 points each against the Wizards.

For the losing side, Russell Westbrook finished with 25 points and eight assists, while Bradley Beal scored 19 points.

With the victory, the first-place Philadelphia 76ers improved to a 26-12 win/loss record in the Eastern Conference.

– Reigning champ LA Lakers defeat Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers also defeated the Indiana Pacers 105-100 at Staples Center.

The Lakers' LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma both made double-doubles. James racked up 18 points and 10 assists and Kuzma, 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and seven rebounds for his team.

With this victory, the LA Lakers are in the number three spot with a 25-13 win/loss record.

– Embiid out at least 2 weeks

Embiid will be out at least two weeks after he suffered a hyperextended injury during the game, an NBA insider said.

"Sixers sources expect Embiid could miss two weeks with bruise, which is described as ‘deep’," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.

Embiid, 26, has averaged 29.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 31 games during this season.

– Results:

Memphis Grizzlies-Denver Nuggets: 102-103

New Orleans Pelicans-Cleveland Cavaliers: 116-82

Washington Wizards-Philadelphia 76ers: 101-127

Chicago Bulls-Miami Heat: 90-101

San Antonio Spurs-Orlando Magic: 104-77

Utah Jazz-Houston Rockets: 114-99

Los Angeles Lakers-Indiana Pacers: 105-100