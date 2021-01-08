NBA: Sixers guard Seth Curry tests positive for virus

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an NBA insider announced on Friday.

"Sixers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of a loss in Brooklyn tonight," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.

Wojnarowski also said that Curry immediately went to an isolation room for the remainder of the night, and later left the arena separate from his teammates.

The Sixers stay overnight in New York and will commence contact tracing Friday morning, and the team will get a second test Friday, Wojnarowski added.

The 30-year-old averaged 17 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in eight games for the Sixers so far.

