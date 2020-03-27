NBA: Utah Jazz's Mitchell, Gobert cleared from COVID-19

Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and teammate Donovan Mitchell have been cleared of COVID-19.

"Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have been cleared from coronavirus," said NBA insider Shams Charania on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood had recovered from the coronavirus to become the first NBA player to be cleared of the virus on Thursday.

The United States has the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in the world, surpassing China and Italy, according to data published Friday by Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows the U.S. currently has 92,932 confirmed cases and followed by China with 81,897 and Italy with 80,589.

Nearly 566,300 people have tested positive worldwide, with the death toll above 25,400 and over 127,700 recoveries.

The World Health Organization this month declared Europe the new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and both Italy and Spain now have more fatalities than China.