NBA's Malik Newman moves to Turkish B-Ball Super League

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's ING Basketball Super League club Frutti Extra Bursaspor confirmed on Monday the signing of Malik Newman.

The US guard appeared in 31 games this season with Canton Charge in NBA G League, averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 30.9 minutes per game.

Newman, 23, was named the MVP of the 2014 FIBA Under-17 World Championship.

In February, Cleveland Cavaliers signed Newman to 10-day contracts, NBA deals that last either 10 days or three regular season games.