Nelson Mandela’s daughter laid to rest in Johannesburg

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – The daughter of global icon and South African’s first Black President Nelson Mandela was laid to rest on Friday.

Zindzi Mandela, 59, passed away in the wee hours on Monday.

The youngest daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela, Zindzi was buried at Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg next to her mother.

Zindzi was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark and was designated to become head of mission in Monrovia, Liberia.

She actively participated in the struggle against apartheid regime from an early age. She steered youth when her father was serving a 27-year jail term at Robben Island and mother was frequently in an out of jails.

Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, just a few political leaders and family members gathered for the memorial service on Friday morning.

She is the mother of four children.

Her son Zondwa said his mother’s passing was an unfortunate loss to the family and country but was grateful they accorded her a special funeral.

“I cannot describe the feeling. It has been an unfortunate loss,” Zondwa told national broadcaster SABC which televised the event live.

Describing her a person with love and affection, Zondwa said the family will keep their mother’s legacy alive by continuing with her work.

“We are shattered. We are still in disbelief, but there is nothing we can do. She was fearless. She spoke her mind,’’ Julius Malema leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party said.

He praised Zindzi’s bravery for calling on the government to redistribute to Blacks, which had been occupied by white colonialists during the apartheid regime.

In a virtual memorial service held on Thursday night by the women’s league of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country has lost a true leader.

He praised her role in the country’s freedom against the white minority rule which oppressed and brutalized Blacks.