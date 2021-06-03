Netanyahu backers slam ex-justice minister for supporting new Israeli coalition

By Mustafa Deveci

JERUSALEM (AA) – Hundreds of supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu staged protests late Thursday against former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked for supporting the new unity government.

Netanyahu’s supporters are trying to put pressure on right-wing lawmakers who are expected to side with the unity government led by the far-right Yamina and centrist Yesh Atid parties.

Unfurling Israeli flags, around 300 protesters gathered outside Yamina lawmaker Shaked’s house in Tel Aviv.

Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party, who supported the demonstration, called on Shaked to return to the right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu.

Parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc in Israel agreed to form a coalition government Wednesday.

There will be eight parties in the unity coalition aimed at unseating Netanyahu after 12 years.

In Israel, 61 lawmakers are required to form a coalition government, while the upcoming coalition already has 62 seats in the Knesset, or parliament.

However, Nir Orbach, a lawmaker of Yamina, had announced that he would not back such a deal.

If another lawmaker follows Orbach, the coalition will fall short of the number of lawmakers needed for the formation of the government.