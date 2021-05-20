Netanyahu rejects Biden's request to de-escalate Gaza offensive

By Said Amouri

JERUSALEM (AA) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a request on Wednesday by US President Joe Biden to de-escalate the situation in the Gaza Strip and stressed an offensive would continue.

Netanyahu expressed thanks for US support to Israel and Washington’s commitment to Israel's right to self-defense but insisted operations will persist "until its aim is met,” according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu said the offensive will move forward "to return the calm and security" to Israelis.

Early Wednesday, the White House said Biden told Netanyahu he expects Israel to de-escalate a military offensive on the Gaza Strip.

"The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 36 women, and 1,620 others injured in Israeli attacks across the blockaded territory since May 10, according to the Health Ministry.

Twelve people in Israel have been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara