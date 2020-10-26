Netanyahu's office secretary tests COVID-19 positive

By Abdelraouf Arnaout

JERUSALEM (AA) – A secretary of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has tested positive for coronavirus, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said on Monday.

No information was disclosed regarding the secretary or other details of her health condition.

"It is being examined whether the prime minister and his staff should go into quarantine," the corporation added.

Netanyahu has previously undergone several tests for coronavirus, and has been quarantined at least twice.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat

Advertisements