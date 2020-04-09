Netherlands: Coronavirus cases near 22,000

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has risen to almost 22,000, while the death toll now stands at nearly 2,400, authorities announced on Thursday.

A total of 1,213 new cases were confirmed in the country, raising the overall tally to 21,762, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment.

Of the total, 7,972 patients are under treatment at hospitals, with 237 more admissions reported on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll moved up to 2,396 after 148 more patients lost their lives.

The institute, however, clarified that “not all of the hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours.”

“Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here,” it said.

After appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Over 1.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, with nearly 90,000 deaths, and almost 338,000 recoveries.