Netherlands says measures against virus 'are working'

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – The death toll from coronavirus has surpassed 4,500 in the Netherlands, authorities announced Monday, claiming that the measures taken to slow the infection spread "are working."

With 43 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 4,518, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

Meanwhile, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 38,245 with 400 new additions.



With 65 new admissions, there are currently 10,521 patients under treatment at hospitals across the country.

"The figures for the last few days are in line with the impression that the measures are working," the RVIM said in its latest update. "The number of new hospital admissions reported per day is still decreasing. The same applies to the number of reported deaths."

The Netherlands has so far not opted for a lockdown. Instead, it has implemented social distancing: ensuring that people follow the hygiene rules, avoid public venues (such as cafés), and maintain physical distance from each other.