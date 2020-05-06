Netherlands to ease coronavirus restrictions

By Abdullah Asiran

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands (AA) – The Dutch prime minister announced Wednesday the Netherlands will ease restrictions concerning the coronavirus step by step until Sept. 1.

Mark Rutte said hairdressers will restart operations May 11. Libraries will also open on the same date.

Restaurants, cafes and museums will reopen with restrictions June 1.

And wearing masks will be compulsory on public transportation from June 1.

As of Wednesday, the country reported 41,518 coronavirus cases while the death toll stands at 5,521.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since it emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

The pandemic has killed more than 260,900 worldwide, with total infections exceeding 3.7 million, while recoveries surpassed 1.22 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.