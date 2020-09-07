Never take off your mask: Recovered COVID-19 patient

By Emre Ayvaz

SAKARYA, Turkey (AA) – Having recovered from COVID-19, a Turkish woman said besides treatment, keeping a positive outlook also helped her recovery, adding that people should “never take off their mask.”

Binnaz Demir, 83, said she contracted the novel coronavirus although she never went outside during the pandemic and paid attention to the measures.

“People should be very cautious, and never take off their mask," Demir said.

She first went to the hospital as a precaution after her grandson tested positive for the virus. But she also tested positive, and began receiving treatment.

Underlining that she was very upset because her grandson got the infection, Demir said: "I did not think of myself when I tested positive, but rather of my grandchild."

Initially, Demir was treated at home because her condition was good, but she was hospitalized after a while, suffering from cough, loss of taste, smell, appetite, and difficulty in breathing.

She remained in the hospital until her condition improved, and her treatment now continues at home.

The virus has claimed over 889,200 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China in December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 27.13 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries nearing 18.14 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Seda Sevencan in Ankara