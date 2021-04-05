New Anadolu Agency book tells Turkey's 100-year journey

By Mumin Altas

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s top news provider, has prepared a new book on the momentous 100-year journey of the Republic of Turkey.

The 625-page book, Centennial Turkey, was assembled by meticulously scanning countless news stories and photos from the agency's archives, and published in association with state-owned lender Ziraat Bank.

Senol Kazanci, the agency's director-general, said the book will shed light on the country’s 100-year journey. It includes rare photos as well as important documents obtained from the Presidency of the State Archives of Turkey, he added.

Kazanci said the book covers such topics as Turkey’s transition to a multi-party system, coups that wracked the country, and general and local elections, as well as pictures of daily life and achievements in culture, sports, and the arts.

"This chronological work, prepared using the agency’s rich news and visual archives, will be an important resource for those working in the field of social sciences," he said.

