New company launches in EU up 11.8% in Q1

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – In the first quarter of this year, the number of newly launched companies increased by 11.8% in the EU, on a yearly basis.

Meanwhile, 7.3% more enterprises declared bankruptcies year-on-year in the January-March period, according to the 27-member bloc’s data on Tuesday.

On a quarterly basis, the number of new businesses rose by 0.3% while the number of registered bankruptcies rose by 5.8% in the first quarter.

Monthly figures were 0.1% and 1.8% in the euro area, respectively.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the single currency – euro – while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

​​​​​​​