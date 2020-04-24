New coronavirus death in Libya, cases rise in Oman, Sudan

By Adnad al-Hussein and Sami Anwar

MUSCAT, Oman / ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in Oman, Libya, and Sudan recorded more coronavirus fatalities and cases on Friday.

In Oman, 47 coronavirus cases were recorded, bringing the total to 1,790, including nine deaths and 325 recoveries, the Health Ministry tweeted.

Sudan’s Health Ministry said another 12 cases were recorded in the capital Khartoum, pushing the total to 174, including 16 deaths and 14 recoveries.

Health authorities in war-battered Libya confirmed the country's second coronavirus death while no new cases were recorded, keeping the total at 60 including 15 recoveries.

After emerging last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 2.7 million confirmed infections globally and over 190,000 deaths.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat.