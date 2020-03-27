New COVID-19 cases in Tunisia, Lebanon, Oman, Kuwait

ISTANBUL (AA) – New coronavirus cases were confirmed on Friday in several Arab countries, including Tunisia, Lebanon, Oman, and Kuwait.

In Tunisia, the Health Ministry said that the country's fatalities related to coronavirus climbed to six, and infections jumped to 227 cases.

In Lebanon, 23 new coronavirus cases raised the country's infections to 391.

Health authorities in Oman announced 22 new cases, bringing the number to 131. It also said that 23 patients have recovered from the infection.

Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported 17 new infections in the country, bringing the total number to 225.

According to Johns Hopkins data, cases have now been reported in 176 countries and regions since the novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December.

The worldwide total is nearing 550,000, while the death toll is close to 25,000.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara