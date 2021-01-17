New Delhi: 52 cases of COVID-19 vaccine side-effects

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – Fifty-two health care workers who were administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Saturday in New Delhi, suffered side-effects, according to state government data.

While 51 showed minor side-effects, including chest tightness, one suffered a severe case of an "Adverse Event Following Immunization" on the first day of a nationwide rollout of the vaccine.

The security guard at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was rushed to the intensive care unit after he developed a headache, rashes, respiratory distress and tachycardia.

"An AIIMS security guard has developed an allergic reaction after receiving COVID-19 vaccination here today. He is kept under observation of doctors at the hospital," an AIIMS official said in a statement.

In a series of tweets, Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan confirmed Thursday that the vaccines are safe.

“After being administered Covid-19 vaccine, some individuals may have side effects like mild fever, pain at injection site and bodyache. This is similar to the side effects that occur post some other vaccines. These are expected to go away on their own after some time,” he said, and clarified that the vaccine does not cause infertility.

Due to technical glitches in the Co-WIN app, an online platform developed by the health ministry to provide real-time information about vaccine administration, the western state of Maharashtra announced the suspension of a vaccine drive until Jan. 18.

A total of 191,100 people were vaccinated in India on the first day of the world’s largest nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, while Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine and is made by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.