New Jordanian government wins confidence vote

By Laith Al-jnaidi and Ali Semerci

AMMAN (AA) – Jordan’s new government headed by Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh secured a vote of confidence from parliament Wednesday.

A total of 88 lawmakers voted in favor of the government while 38 voted against it.

During his speech before the voting, Al-Khasawneh said the government will not compromise on its constitutional rights and will assume its responsibilities.

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Oct. 7 appointed Al-Khasawneh to form a new government, succeeding the government of Omar Al-Razzaz.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz