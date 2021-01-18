New Orleans Pelicans defeat Sacramento Kings 128-123

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – The New Orleans Pelicans defeated Sacramento Kings 128-123 on a Monday clash in the Western conference with young star Zion Williamson scoring 31 points and grabbing six boards.

As the Pelicans won the fifth game of the season, a variety of players contributed to the victory: Brandon Ingram and Eric Bledsoe scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, whereas Steven Adams got 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Kings' guard De'Aaron Fox scored career-high 43 points, ditching 13 assists and grabbing four rebounds and steals each. Also, Marvin Bagley had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

On the Eastern front, Chicago Bulls defeated Dallas Mavericks 117-101, securing their fifth win of the season.

Lauri Markkanen was the key factor for Bulls victory with his 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Garrett Temple, for his part, scored 21 points.

Luka Doncic’s superior performance decorated with a triple-double — 36 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists — was not enough for Mavericks.

– Results

Boston Celtics – Newyork Knicks: 75-105

Dallas Mavericks – Chicago Bulls: 101-117

Denver Nuggets – Utah Jazz: 105-109

Sacramento Kings – New Orleans Pelicans: 123-128

Los Angeles Clippers – Indiana Pacers: 129-96