New York announces new coronavirus restrictions

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced new COVID-19 restrictions in a bid to curtail the spread of the disease in the state.

According to the new rules, which take effect Friday at 10 p.m., bars, restaurants and gyms or fitness centers as well as any State Liquor Authority-licensed establishment will be required to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

However, restaurants will be allowed to provide takeout or delivery after 10 p.m. They will not be allowed to serve alcohol to go.

In addition, indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to no more than 10 people.

"The rules are only as good as the enforcement. Local governments are in charge of enforcement…I need the local governments to enforce this," said Gov. Cuomo in a statement.

The announcement came amid an uptick in coronavirus infections nationwide. New York currently has more than 520,000 cases.

In all, the country has more than 10.3 million infections and more than 240,000 deaths, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.