New York City Marathon canceled due to virus pandemic

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – This year’s New York City Marathon has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The race scheduled for Nov. 1 was called off due to "coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event," according to a statement by New York Road Runners (NYRR).

"Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective," NYRR President Michael Capiraso said in the statement.

The organizers said registered runners will have the option for a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed complimentary entry in either 2021, 2022, or 2023.

The marathon will be held on Nov. 7 next year, the statement added.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also lauded the decision to put "the health and safety of both spectators and runners first" by canceling the "iconic and beloved event."

The New York City Marathon started in 1970 and became the world's largest marathon with 53,640 finishers in 2019.