New Zealand names Auckland City champs amid pandemic

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – New Zealand football club Auckland City on Wednesday were declared the 2020 Premiership champions by this country's federation due to the spread of the coronavirus across the globe.

"Auckland City, who lead with 37 points, have been declared champions and awarded a place in the OFC [Oceania Football Confederation] Champions League for next season, along with second-placed Team Wellington," the New Zealand Football Association said on its website, adding that the 2019-2020 ISPS Handa Premiership season had been "concluded" due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The federation also said that this decision was taken after talks between the government, clubs and medical experts.

The country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that a total of 20 cases had been confirmed within its borders as eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among individuals who had recently traveled overseas.