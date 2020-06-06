New Zealand: No new COVID-19 cases for 15 days

By Recep Sakar

MELBOURNE, Australia (AA) – New Zealand has not recorded a new coronavirus case for 15 days, authorities said Saturday.

Health officials said was one active case of the deadly infection in New Zealand was detected May 22 and not a single case has since been reported.

The total number of cases stand at 1,504 with 22 deaths.

New Zealand is set to lift COVID-19 restriction Monday.

The pandemic has killed nearly 395,000 worldwide, with more than 6.7 million confirmed cases and over 2.7 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.